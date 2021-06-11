NEWS

Discussion on mandatory vaccination should not be taboo, says minister

[INTIME NEWS]

The public debate on the mandatory vaccination of against Covid-19 “should not be a taboo” and should include more groups of workers, Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas said on Friday.

He was responding to a question on a TV panel about whether teachers should be included among those who should be fully protected against Covid before returning to work this fall.

The government has indicated that inoculation could become mandatory for healthcare workers and people employed in nursing homes, while the measure already applies for all members of Greece’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK).

Asked about granting privileges to individuals inoculated against Covid-19, Petsas reiterated the government position that any such measures would be introduced only when vaccine supply has outpaced demand in the country. 

