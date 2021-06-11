NEWS

22-year-old Covid patient put on ventilator

22-year-old-covid-patient-put-on-ventilator

A 22-year-old man battling Covid-19 has been intubated at the Sotiria hospital in Athens, the director of the hospital’s 7th pulmonary clinic said on Friday.

“The virus can threaten the life of any of our fellow human beings, who do not have to be of a particular age or have any [health] problems,” Mina Gaga told TV channel ANT1, adding that the latest admissions in Sotiria and the ICUs are mainly unvaccinated individuals.

“It is very important that we all get vaccinated without fear,” she said, noting that the vaccines against Covid-19 are safe.

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Activities open as Covid-19 recedes

[Reuters]
BLUE FREEDOM

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines made available to island population

A woman wearing a face mask on the Greek island of Naxos. Vaccination hesitancy is taking a toll on the country’s inoculation campaign. [AP]
COVID-19

Leaders take stand on mandatory vaccination

A woman wearing a face mask on the Greek island of Naxos. Vaccination hesitancy is taking a toll on the country’s inoculation campaign. [AP]
NEWS

Advantages mulled for those vaccinated when activities return indoors, PM says

[AP]
NEWS

All ICU patients unvaccinated, minister says

covid-map-coronavirus-cases-vaccinations-by-region
NEWS

Covid map: Coronavirus cases, vaccinations by region