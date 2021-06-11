22-year-old-covid-patient-put-on-ventilator

A 22-year-old man battling Covid-19 has been intubated at the Sotiria hospital in Athens, the director of the hospital’s 7th pulmonary clinic said on Friday.

“The virus can threaten the life of any of our fellow human beings, who do not have to be of a particular age or have any [health] problems,” Mina Gaga told TV channel ANT1, adding that the latest admissions in Sotiria and the ICUs are mainly unvaccinated individuals.

“It is very important that we all get vaccinated without fear,” she said, noting that the vaccines against Covid-19 are safe.