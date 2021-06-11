Athens hit-and-run victim may be missing transgender woman, reports say

A 64-year-old transgender woman who went missing from an Athens psychiatric hospital on April 6 has reportedly been tentatively identified as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that took place on the capital’s southern coast three days later.

According to unconfirmed reports on Friday, a DNA test has been ordered by the authorities to ascertain whether the body of a male, aged 65-70, who was hit by a vehicle in the area of Palaio Faliro on April 9 is that of Dimitra Kalogiannis, born Dimitris.

In a social media post on Thursday night, a prominent gay and transgender rights activist said that – pending formal confirmation – the body has already been identified by Kalogiannis’ brother.

Kalogiannis was admitted to the capital’s Dromokaiteio Psychiatric Hospital earlier this year after being assaulted on her native Lesvos by a group of local teenagers who had hounded her on numerous prior occasions before forcing their way into her home, bullying her viciously and recording the incident on their mobile phones, then posting the footage on social media.

Kalogiannis earned a reputation on the island for her solidarity with incoming migrants and refugees in 2015.