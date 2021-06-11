NEWS CORONAVIRUS

First case of Brazilian coronavirus variant identified in Greece

first-case-of-brazilian-coronavirus-variant-identified-in-greece
[AP]

Greek health authorities have identified the country’s first official case of a new coronavirus variant known as Gamma and colloquially as the Brazilian variant because that is where it was first detected.

According to an announcement on Friday by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the case concerns a man in Athens, though how he may have become infected was not made clear.

The strain is considered to be much more transmissible and may be able to evade natural immunity, meaning that in can reinfect people who have recovered from Covid-19. 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Working hours extended for supermarkets; availability of self tests could expand

22-year-old-covid-patient-put-on-ventilator
NEWS

22-year-old Covid patient put on ventilator

[EPA]
NEWS

New Covid cases ease further to 781

[Reuters]
NEWS

Activities open as Covid-19 recedes

music-to-return-to-cafes-restaurants-as-greece-loosens-restrictions-further
NEWS

Music to return to cafes, restaurants as Greece loosens restrictions further

[Reuters]
NEWS

New Covid infections drop to 890, deaths decrease