first-case-of-brazilian-coronavirus-variant-identified-in-greece

Greek health authorities have identified the country’s first official case of a new coronavirus variant known as Gamma and colloquially as the Brazilian variant because that is where it was first detected.

According to an announcement on Friday by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the case concerns a man in Athens, though how he may have become infected was not made clear.

The strain is considered to be much more transmissible and may be able to evade natural immunity, meaning that in can reinfect people who have recovered from Covid-19.