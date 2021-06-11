Covid-19 fatalities drop to 11, cases keep easing

The number of deaths from Covid-19 continued to drop on Friday, coming to 11 from 34 a week earlier and 52 a month ago, while new cases also continued easing.

According to the National Organization for Public Health’s daily bulletin, 791 new cases of infection were reported on Friday, significantly lower than last week’s 1,112 and especially compared to the daily rate of 3,197 on May 11.

The news was also good on the hospitals front, with the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators at 375 from 445 last Friday 445 and 732 a month ago, while daily hospital admissions came to 119 compared with 151 and 294, respectively.

Friday’s figures took the death toll from the novel coronavirus to 12,381 and confirmed cases to 413,954.