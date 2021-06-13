NEWS

One of two ATM crackers arrested in Pieria

one-of-two-atm-crackers-arrested-in-pieria

Police on Saturday arrested one of two Kosovo nationals, 35 and 37, who are accused of breaking into an ATM machine in Pieria, northern Greece and removing 127,400 euros.

According to law enforcement officials, the theft occurred early in the morning of June 5.

The 34-year-old Kosovan was arrested in a hotel in the area of ​​Halkidona, Thessaloniki while his 37-year-old accomplice was identified.

However, the money was not located.

The two men entered the country with the intention of committing thefts, police said.

Crime
