vote-on-contentious-animal-welfare-bill-expected-this-week

The contentious draft bill concerning pet welfare is expected to be voted on in the Greek Parliament this week but there may be changes to certain articles as suggested by the Interior Ministry following strong reactions.

Since it was put to public consultation three weeks ago, the draft law garnered over 28,000 comments, most of which concerned the introduction of compulsory neutering for all pets as well as the ban on amateur breeding.

According to reports, the proposed changes include allowing amateur breeding, but with specific rules, and some exemptions regarding the mandatory sterilization of pets.

The scope of the changes has not yet been finalized since the approval for any changes in the provisions of the bill should, reportedly, be given by the Maximos Mansion.

The legal obligation of pet owners to neuter their animals has not been imposed in any other European Union country; however, incentives are introduced for citizens to choose neutering as an act of responsibility in regard to animals.

On the other hand, mandatory neutering for dogs and cats in Los Angeles, which was enacted in 2008, reportedly led to an increase in animal abandonment.