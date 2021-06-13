strain-easing-on-hospitals

With the pandemic gradually loosening its grip on the country, a further decompression of the National Health System is expected this week.

More specifically, health experts predict less than 1,000 new coronavirus hospital admissions and about 60 new patient intubations this week.

According to data presented on Friday by Athens University’s Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Vana Papaevangelou, who is a member of the experts committee advising the government, and Assistant Professor of Epidemiology Gikas Magiorkinis, there were 6,500 new Covid-19 cases confirmed last week, of which 50% were detected through self-diagnostic tests.

Moreover, the average number of daily cases fell below 1,000.