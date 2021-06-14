mitsotakis-congratulates-israel-s-new-pm

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has offered congratulations to Naftali Bennett after he was sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on forming a new government in Israel. Greece and Israel have already accomplished much together; we will continue our joint efforts with the aim to reach even greater heights, Mitsotakis tweeted.

Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition.