NEWS

Mitsotakis congratulates Israel’s new PM

mitsotakis-congratulates-israel-s-new-pm
[AP]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has offered congratulations to Naftali Bennett after he was sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on forming a new government in Israel. Greece and Israel have already accomplished much together; we will continue our joint efforts with the aim to reach even greater heights, Mitsotakis tweeted.

Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition.

Politics Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Prominent ND lawmakers cancel participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

dendias-pledges-to-work-to-overcome-serious-differences-with-turkey
IMAGES

Dendias pledges to work to overcome ‘serious differences’ with Turkey

[EPA]
NEWS

Dendias in Lisbon for informal Gymnich meeting on Thursday

greek-national-aboard-ryanair-flight-speaks-to-kathimerini
NEWS

Greek national aboard Ryanair flight speaks to Kathimerini

greek-national-among-passengers-that-got-off-at-minsk-report-says
NEWS

Greek national among passengers that got off at Minsk, report says

eu-calls-for-probe-after-plane-diverted-to-arrest-journalist
NEWS

EU calls for probe after plane diverted to arrest journalist