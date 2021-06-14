Biden tells NATO allies: I want Europe to know the US is there
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that NATO is “critically important” for American interests and, speaking just before the start of a summit of the defence alliance in Brussels, added that he wanted Europe to know the United States was by its side.
“Article 5 is a sacred obligation,” he said, referring to the transatlantic alliance’s collective defence doctrine. “I want all Europe to know that the United States is there.” [Reuters]