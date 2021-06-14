NEWS

Mitsotakis, Erdogan meeting ‘broke the ice,’ gov’t sources say

mitsotakis-erdogan-meeting-broke-the-ice-gov-t-sources-say
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

The meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erogan in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO Summit “broke the ice” between the two countries, Greek government sources said on Monday afternoon, in a first assessment of the talks.

The two NATO allies agreed “to leave behind the tension of 2020, despite the very important disagreements that exist,” the same sources said after the meeting, adding that the climate was positive. 

The meeting lasted one hour and Erdogan is now scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden.

The overarching aim of their talks is to achieve what failed to take place at the previous two meetings, in September 2019 in New York and December 2019 in London – i.e. to create a personal channel of communication between the two leaders.

Politics Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. [Francois Mori/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

At NATO, Turkey hails its revival of dialogue with Greece

no-breakthroughs-expected-from-first-biden-erdogan-meeting
NEWS

No breakthroughs expected from first Biden-Erdogan meeting

[Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Prominent ND lawmakers cancel participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

dendias-pledges-to-work-to-overcome-serious-differences-with-turkey
IMAGES

Dendias pledges to work to overcome ‘serious differences’ with Turkey

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hug Friday, May 21, 2021 after heir talks at the Elysee palace in Paris. [Francois Mori/AP]
NEWS

Macron, in swipe at Turkey, says NATO must commit to values

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, in Jiddah, Tuesday. Portraits in the background show Saudi King Salman, right, his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Saudi Arabia's founder late King Abdul Aziz Al Saud. [Saudi Press Agency via AP]
NEWS

Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties amid regional shifts