Mitsotakis, Erdogan meeting ‘broke the ice,’ gov’t sources say

The meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erogan in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO Summit “broke the ice” between the two countries, Greek government sources said on Monday afternoon, in a first assessment of the talks.

The two NATO allies agreed “to leave behind the tension of 2020, despite the very important disagreements that exist,” the same sources said after the meeting, adding that the climate was positive.

The meeting lasted one hour and Erdogan is now scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden.

The overarching aim of their talks is to achieve what failed to take place at the previous two meetings, in September 2019 in New York and December 2019 in London – i.e. to create a personal channel of communication between the two leaders.