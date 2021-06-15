new-migrant-infrastructure-is-delayed

There are significant delays in the creation of new infrastructure for asylum seekers on the islands of Chios and Lesvos and at the Evros border outpost after the Council of State accepted the request for imposition of temporary breaks in the tender process, which is in progress, until there is verdict in the appeal submitted by the EKTER company against its terms.

As a result, the deadline for submitting applications for participation in the tender for the study and execution of the construction project budgeted at 142.4 million euros for the new reception and identification structures on the islands of Lesvos and Chios and the upgrade of the existing infrastructure in Evros has been extended until July 22 at 11 a.m.

Until that time EKTER’s preliminary appeal will be adjudicated and, if it is accepted, the Migration Ministry will have to cancel the competition and change its terms. According to the appeal, the tender of the project mentions certain specifications which in practice can be supported only by three specific companies. These terms, EKTER’s appeal said, “make it impossible for our company to participate.”