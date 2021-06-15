Suspects in former finance minister’s office burglary netted

Two people, aged 18 and 22, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with the office burglary of SYRIZA member of Parliament and former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos in May.

The two perpetrators stole two computers from the office of Tsakalotos, who served as Greece’s finance minister in the leftist-led government from 2015 to 2019.

One of those arrested already has a criminal record for theft, while the other has also been charged in the past for throwing Molotov cocktails.

The pair were arrested yesterday morning while trying to break into a another office, this time on Gennadiou Street, in the center of Athens.