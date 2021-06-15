NEWS

PM meets with Instashop founder

pm-meets-with-instashop-founder
[Dimitris Papamitsos/PMs Office]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with founder of Instashop e-company John Tsioris at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

In 2015, Tsoris and co-founder Ioanna Aggelidaki moved to Dubai, where they founded Instashop, an online supermarket company, which was purchased by German company Delivery Hero for 300 million euros in 2020.

Mitsotakis spoke of Tsoris’ “impressive achievement” resulting in one of the largest acquisitions in the Middle East and the largest acquisition of a company of Greek interests in technology.

The two discussed the future of innovation and the technology ecosystem in Greece, and the premier welcomed Tsioris’ decision to repatriate to Greece and hire staff in Athens and Thessaloniki.

[ANA-MPA]

Technology
