SPD’s stance on arms embargo to Turkey ‘disappointing,’ says Greek FM

[Greek Foreign Ministry via InTime News]

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday that Greece is “disappointed, to say the least” by the German Social Democratic Party’s decision to vote against a bill banning submarine exports to Turkey, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported.

He said that delivering submarines to a country that continues to destabilize the region would change the balance of power to the detriment of states that seek stability and respect international rules.
The Turkish threat, he said according to diplomatic sources cited by the ANA-MPA, is “an existential challenge.”

Dendias made his comments during a meeting with SPD MP Nils Schmid in Athens on Wednesday.  
He also reiterated Greece’s disappointment at not being invited to the second Berlin ministerial conference on Libya, according to the same sources quoted by the ANA-MPA.

