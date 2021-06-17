NEWS

Expert calls on women under 50 to avoid J&J vaccine

expert-calls-on-women-under-50-to-avoid-j-amp-038-j-vaccine
[AP]

Women under 50 should choose a Covid-19 vaccine other than the one by Johnson & Johnson, an epidemiology expert on Thursday, citing the few cases of blood clots recorded in the United States.

“The American EODY [CDC] says that women under 50 should choose another vaccine. With this vaccine too, some thrombotic events have occurred, though more rare,” said Athina Linou, an epidemiology professor at the University of Athens, speaking to Mega channel. 

“In the US, they are talking about 7 side effects per million,” she added, emphasizing that the specific vaccine should not be withdrawn and that it is safe for women over 50, as well as men.

Linou also clarified that the J&J jab is effective against all Covid variants. 

Vaccine
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Expert says suspected complications from mRNA vaccines under investigation

A man and girl arrive at a Covid-19 testing facility set up inside a former dance club in Munich on Monday, March 15, 2021. Just as a dreaded third wave of the coronavirus pandemic crashes over Europe, questions about the safety of one of the continent’s most commonly available vaccines, from AstraZeneca, led Germany, France and Italy to temporarily pull it from use on Monday, March 15. [Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times]
NEWS

Minister: Second AstraZeneca dose should be taken

[Intime News]
NEWS

Vaccination platform opens to 18-24 age group

[Reuters]
VACCINES

Expert says decision to restrict AZ to over-60s driven by drop in Covid rate

organized-crime-cases-to-be-expedited-for-trial
NEWS

Organized crime cases to be expedited for trial

damning-audio-sheds-light-on-mati-fire-litigation
NEWS

Damning audio sheds light on Mati fire litigation