Expert calls on women under 50 to avoid J&J vaccine

Women under 50 should choose a Covid-19 vaccine other than the one by Johnson & Johnson, an epidemiology expert on Thursday, citing the few cases of blood clots recorded in the United States.

“The American EODY [CDC] says that women under 50 should choose another vaccine. With this vaccine too, some thrombotic events have occurred, though more rare,” said Athina Linou, an epidemiology professor at the University of Athens, speaking to Mega channel.

“In the US, they are talking about 7 side effects per million,” she added, emphasizing that the specific vaccine should not be withdrawn and that it is safe for women over 50, as well as men.

Linou also clarified that the J&J jab is effective against all Covid variants.