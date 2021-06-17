NEWS

Report on legality, ethics of mandatory vaccination expected soon

The National Bioethics Committee is expected to deliver its report on the constitutionality and ethics of mandatory inoculations for certain professional groups to the government possibly as soon as Thursday.

The government has been considering vaccinating healthcare professionals and nursing home employees as a way to reduce infections in hospitals and retirement homes.

The report, which will be studied in detail, is expected to be in favour of the government’s plan, and it remains to be seen if the same recommendation will be given for other professionals, such as teachers.

Those who refuse to be inoculated will not be fired, but they will transferred to other divisions who are not in contact with vulnerable citizens, Kathimerini understands.

