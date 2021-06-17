NEWS

Covid-19 numbers keep fluctuating, though on downward course

covid-19-numbers-keep-fluctuating-though-on-downward-course
[InTime News]

Despite clear signs of improvement in the coronavirus indexes over the past few weeks, Thursday’s Covid-19 bulletin showed 16 fatalities and 519 new cases, from Wednesday’s 13 deaths and 549 confirmed new infections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said that 321 Covid patients were on ventilators on Thursday from 330 the day before, while hospitals admitted another 61 patients infected by the novel coronavirus, down from Wednesday’s 81.

Last Thursday, EODY reported 781 new cases, 24 deaths and 376 patients on ventilators, which points to a marked improvement from the start of the month in transmission, though not in fatalities. 

On June 1, new cases had come to a much higher 1,886 in the 24-hour period, with fatalities at 27 and intubations at 482.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
A man and girl arrive at a Covid-19 testing facility set up inside a former dance club in Munich on Monday, March 15, 2021. Just as a dreaded third wave of the coronavirus pandemic crashes over Europe, questions about the safety of one of the continent’s most commonly available vaccines, from AstraZeneca, led Germany, France and Italy to temporarily pull it from use on Monday, March 15. [Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times]
NEWS

Minister: Second AstraZeneca dose should be taken

[AP]
NEWS

New SARS-CoV-2 infections rise to 835

[Intime News]
NEWS

No more AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Covid-19 infections, intubations continue to decrease

[InTime]
NEWS

Greece has administered 6.8 mln vaccine doses, minister says

free-access-to-vaccinated-on-the-cards
NEWS

Free access to vaccinated on the cards