Covid-19 numbers keep fluctuating, though on downward course

Despite clear signs of improvement in the coronavirus indexes over the past few weeks, Thursday’s Covid-19 bulletin showed 16 fatalities and 519 new cases, from Wednesday’s 13 deaths and 549 confirmed new infections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said that 321 Covid patients were on ventilators on Thursday from 330 the day before, while hospitals admitted another 61 patients infected by the novel coronavirus, down from Wednesday’s 81.

Last Thursday, EODY reported 781 new cases, 24 deaths and 376 patients on ventilators, which points to a marked improvement from the start of the month in transmission, though not in fatalities.

On June 1, new cases had come to a much higher 1,886 in the 24-hour period, with fatalities at 27 and intubations at 482.