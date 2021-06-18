free-self-test-distribution-to-continue-next-month

Petros Kassarjian displays rapid antigen COVID-19 self-testing kits at his drugstore, as the country starts free distribution, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece April 7, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

The distribution of self-tests to specific groups of the population for free will continue in July, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis announced on Thursday.

Self-tests will be available to public and private employees, catering and tourism workers and the under-30s. He added that in areas such as Achaia, where the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association has refused to hand out self-tests, distribution will be carried out by supermarkets. The same may apply to Attica if need be, he said.

The Pharmaceutical Association of Attica has already announced that pharmacies will stop distributing self-tests on June 19.

Meanwhile, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced that vaccinated workers in sectors of tourism (hotels, travel agencies, guide services, car rental services, catering etc) will perform self-tests twice a week, at the expense of the state for the first test and business owners for the second.