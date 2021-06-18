husband-of-murdered-woman-in-glyka-nera-to-appear-before-prosecutor

The husband of a 20-year-old young mother of British descent who was murdered in the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera on May 11 will be led before the prosecutor on Friday, after confessing to the crime.

Police said late evening Thursday that the man’s confession came after an eight-hour testimony at Attica police headquarters in Athens (GADA).

Earlier in the day, the suspect, who met his wife when she was still a minor, had attended a memorial service for the victim, Caroline Couch, on the island of Alonnisos. After the service, he was escorted by a homicide division group back to police headquarters in Athens for additional questioning.

Sources told Athens-News Macedonian Agency that the 33-year-old pilot (earlier reported as being 32) told police he had murdered his wife following an argument, and said he had no accomplice. He said that they often argued in recent months and said what he cared most about was their infant.

Police said they were led to him after several factors that came up: the removal of a memory card from the surveillance system in the house showing a time difference from the claims the husband made about the incident; cellphone evidence tracking his movement in the house after the time he claimed he was tied up; and his wife’s biometric watch/cellphone, which had recorded her pulse during the time he claimed she had been murdered.

