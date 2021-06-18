Committee approves mandatory vaccination for some workers as ‘last resort’

Greece’s National Bioethics Committee approved the mandatory vaccination of healthcare professionals, as well as workers in nursing homes to protect vulnerable people as a “last resort,” in a report published on Friday evening.

The committee proposed three measures in what it described as an “escalating” approach to convince workers to get vaccinated, before resorting to the last measure: Targeted information campaigns for voluntary vaccination, based on up-to-date scientific data, for healthcare professionals and workers in senior care facilities; measures to encourage inoculation that could be designed in cooperation with hospital administrations, such as facilitation of jab appointments, flexibility in working hours on the days of vaccination, priority in the selection of days off, or the mandatory use of a double mask for those who are not vaccinated.

Finally, mandatory vaccination should have a specific time-frame and should be implemented if the previous approaches do not lead to a significant increase in the vaccination rate.

The report was requested by the prime minister’s office.