lower-city-speeds-proposed-in-new-road-safety-blueprint

A revised traffic code expected to be put forward by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry following the first meeting of the newly established Committee for Road Safety will mandate lower speeds in populated areas, in line with other European Union member-states.

The speed limit will be reduced to 30 kilometers per hour from the current 50 km/hr.

Other expected changes include smaller cash fines for smaller offenses and stricter penalties for serious violations, especially those that may lead to injury or death, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or running a red light, sources have indicated.

Collecting fines will also be made easier with a digital database where authorities can monitor motorists and their violations to ascertain whether they are repeat or first-time offenders.

This will also allow the introduction of a point system whereby repeated offenses will carry increasingly larger penalties.