custody-of-caroline-crouch-baby-to-be-determined-by-special-prosecutor

The Athens Prosecutor for Minors is expected to determine the fate of the 1-year-old daughter of Caroline Crouch, the 20-year-old who was murdered by her husband in the family home on the outskirts of Athens last month.

Custody of the child – who was in the room when her mother was killed – will be granted either to Crouch’s parents, who lives on the Aegean island of Alonissos, or to the parents of 33-year-old helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, who confessed to the young woman’s murder on Thursday.

Social services will be investigating the living conditions in both homes and interviewing the grandparents to help the prosecutor make the best possible decision. The baby girl, in the meantime, will remain in the care of Anagnostopoulos’ parents.

Anagnostopoulos faces charges of premeditated murder, as well as of animal abuse for killing the family dog in his botched attempt to convince police that Crouch was murdered in a violent burglary.

The 33-year-old pilot was led to a prosecutor in Athens on Friday to answer to the charges and had to be fitted with a bulletproof vest.