Military chief pays tribute to fallen airman

The chief of Greece’s general military staff on Friday flew over a monument on the northeastern Aegean island of Agios Efstratios erected in honor of Nikolaos Sialmas, an air force lieutenant who went down during a mock dogfight on June 18, 1992.

Konstantinos Floros was piloting one of two F-16 fighter jets that flew over the northern, central and eastern Aegean, with the other being flown by Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias, head of the tactical air force.

Floros ended his flight on Skyros, where he congratulated the officers and members of the Hellenic Air Force for their work. 

Earlier on Friday, the military commander had visited the air force base in Larissa, central Greece.

