heatwave-expected-by-mid-week

Summertime officially starts Monday, the day with the longest daylight hours, and the year’s first heatwave will follow closely.

According to meteorologists, temperatures will start rising Monday and, between Tuesday and Friday, maximums will hover between 38 and 41 Celsius in a large part of mainland Greece. Maximums in seaside locations and islands will be 3 to 4 degrees lower.

At least, with the exception of Tuesdsay, moderate northerly winds will somewhat mitigate the heat, especially in eastern Greece.