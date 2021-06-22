safety-guidelines-issued-as-heat-wave-rolls-in

A series of health safety guidelines were issued on Tuesday as a heat wave rolls into the country, pushing daytime temperatures into 40+ Celsius territory in many parts of the country through Sunday – at least.

In an emergency bulletin, the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service advised that young children, the elderly and people with health problems drink plenty of water, take only light meals, avoid all unnecessary exposure and physical exertion, and, if venturing outdoors, dress in light clothing and keeping their heads covered with a hat or umbrella. People are also advised to check in with elderly friends and relatives who are living alone.

According to Meteo, the heat wave that started sweeping into Greece from northern Africa on Monday night and Tuesday morning will take daytime highs in most parts of mainland Greece and the Peloponnese to 38-39 degrees Celsius and above 40C in parts, though temperatures will be more bearable on the islands, where highs will not exceed 35C.

The temperatures are expected to keep rising through the week, hitting their peak on Thursday and through the weekend. High levels of humidity adding to the oppressive weather and bringing a good chance of afternoon downpours and thunderstorms, Meteo added.