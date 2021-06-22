NEWS

Captain of high-speed ferry arrested for over-booking

captain-of-high-speed-ferry-arrested-for-over-booking
[Marine Traffic]

The captain of a high-speed ferry boat was arrested on Monday for violations of health safety protocols aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Tuesday.

The ferry was reportedly carrying 734 passengers on its service from the Aegean island of Skiathos to the northern port city of Thessaloniki. That was 87 passengers over the limit mandated by physical distancing rules, which stipulate that capacity on such vessels should be kept below 80%.

The passengers were counted when the ferry docked in Thessaloniki after the port authority received a complaint of over-crowding. The 42-year-old captain was arrested on charges of safety protocol violations and released from custody. He also faced disciplinary action.

READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Safety guidelines issued as heat wave rolls in

[InTime News]
NEWS

Health expert sees masks coming off outside soon

[InTime News]
NEWS

One of two lawyers defending 33-year-old murder suspect quits

quake-of-5-7-richter-rattles-dodecanese-islands
NEWS

Quake of 5.7 Richter rattles Dodecanese islands

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Calm period seen in Greek-Turkish relations

[Jeff Chiu/AP]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 209 new cases, 17 deaths