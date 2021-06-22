captain-of-high-speed-ferry-arrested-for-over-booking

The captain of a high-speed ferry boat was arrested on Monday for violations of health safety protocols aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Tuesday.

The ferry was reportedly carrying 734 passengers on its service from the Aegean island of Skiathos to the northern port city of Thessaloniki. That was 87 passengers over the limit mandated by physical distancing rules, which stipulate that capacity on such vessels should be kept below 80%.

The passengers were counted when the ferry docked in Thessaloniki after the port authority received a complaint of over-crowding. The 42-year-old captain was arrested on charges of safety protocol violations and released from custody. He also faced disciplinary action.