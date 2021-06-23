manslaughter-sentences-for-kalamaria-mayor-and-official

The former deputy mayor of the municipality of Kalamaria in northern Greece and a municipal official were found guilty on Tuesday of manslaughter in the death of a 71-year-old man who was crushed by a palm tree in October 2017 while he provided community service in the Votsi area of ​​Thessaloniki.

The Criminal Court of Thessaloniki gave the deputy mayor a 12-month suspended prison sentence and the official an 18-month suspended sentence.

The victim was providing community service as part of a converted sentence and had no experience or specialization in cutting down trees, nor was he equipped with the required safety accessories, such as a helmet, phosphorescent vest, special shoes and gloves.