man-arrested-in-connection-with-cleaner-s-rape

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in the central Athenian district of Kato Petralona last Saturday (June 19).

Greek police on Wednesday said the 35-year-old suspect was located and detained in Nea Filadelfia, western Attica.

The 50-year-old victim told police she was invited by the man to clean an apartment building at Simachidon Street last Saturday. Once there, the man grabbed her, pulled her into his apartment and raped her, according to her testimony. She was treated at a hospital following the incident.

The man was later identified by police as a rapist jailed in 2015 and released in 2020.