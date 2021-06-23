Experts may recommend ditching outdoor mask wearing rules, says gov’t official

The Greek Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic will consider changing its recommendation on the mandatory use of face masks outdoors when it convenes later on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said.

“I hope we’ll get rid of them soon. The Committee of Experts will meet today. I hope we will have a decision within the day. For the application [of the measure], I hope [it will happen] soon. I am waiting for the Committee’s recommendation,” she told Skai channel when asked about it.

She added, however, that health measures will still need to be applied in areas where many people gather, without specifying where these may be.

At the moment, government rules state that a mask should always be worn outside the home, both indoors and outdoors.