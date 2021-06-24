EU mulling €3.5 bln migrant support package for Turkey

The European Union is considering 3.5 billion euros for Turkey to continue hosting Syrian refugees until 2024, two diplomats said on Wednesday, part of a bigger regional refugee support plan to stop migrants reaching the bloc.

The total €5.77 billion package for Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, which goes to humanitarian projects and not governments, aims to prevent a new refugee influx into the EU and win time until the 10-year Syrian civil war eventually ends.

The 27 EU leaders are expected to support the funding proposal by the executive European Commission at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. [Reuters]