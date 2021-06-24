NEWS

EU mulling €3.5 bln migrant support package for Turkey

eu-mulling-e3-5-bln-migrant-support-package-for-turkey

The European Union is considering 3.5 billion euros for Turkey to continue hosting Syrian refugees until 2024, two diplomats said on Wednesday, part of a bigger regional refugee support plan to stop migrants reaching the bloc.

The total €5.77 billion package for Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, which goes to humanitarian projects and not governments, aims to prevent a new refugee influx into the EU and win time until the 10-year Syrian civil war eventually ends.

The 27 EU leaders are expected to support the funding proposal by the executive European Commission at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. [Reuters]

EU Turkey Migration
READ MORE
greek-pm-calls-for-progress-on-new-migration-pact
NEWS

Greek PM calls for progress on new migration pact

commission-calls-on-turkey-to-resume-migrant-returns-from-greece
NEWS

Commission calls on Turkey to resume migrant returns from Greece

Refugees and migrants stand next to a tent in the Mavrovouni camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, on Monday. [Reuters]
NEWS

EU commissioner stresses need for solidarity on migration

berlin-reportedly-in-talks-with-ankara-on-new-migration-pact
REFUGEE CRISIS

Berlin reportedly in talks with Ankara on new migration pact

eu-to-spend-hundreds-of-millions-more-on-refugees-in-turkey
NEWS

EU to spend hundreds of millions more on refugees in Turkey

athens-ready-to-talk-if-it-sees-tangible-evidence-of-de-escalation-from-ankara-says-pm
NEWS

Athens ready to talk if it sees ‘tangible evidence’ of de-escalation from Ankara, says PM