Taxi app takes aim at CO2

With road transport accounting for 70% of carbon emissions in Europe, the decision by Greek taxi app Beat to invest in electric vehicles is raising the bar for the country’s taxi fleet, which numbers some 13,500 in Attica alone.

The company aims to zero its carbon footprint by 2025 and is starting by prioritizing zero emission vehicles (ZEV) and giving its electric car drivers first pick of calls requesting a ride on the app. This will be possible via a smart route assigning system that will be tested in Greece for the first time by the Free Now group, of which Beat is a member.

Beat also plans to make owning an electric vehicle one of the terms of joining its service.

