Heatwave to continue on Thursday

Very high temperatures will prevail for third consecutive day in Greece on Thursday according to Meteo, the weather service of the National Observatory of Athens.

Temperatures will in many areas exceed 38 on the Celsius scale during the day while the highest maximum temperatures on the mainland may reach 41C-42C in some locations.

Temperatures will be lower on the islands but even there, due to the lack of winds, they will climb as high as 37C.

At the same time, dust concentrations will continue to be high, especially in western Greece and the Peloponnese.

