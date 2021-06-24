NEWS

Delta variant to dominate in Greece by end-August, says health official

delta-variant-to-dominate-in-greece-by-end-august-says-health-official

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is expected to become the dominant strain in Greece by the end of August, which is yet another reason why people need to get vaccinated, the president of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said on Thursday.

Panagiotis Arkoumaneas told a TV channel that the variant has been detected in Athens, Crete and Corinth. 

“We have already announced 11 cases of the Delta variant and more are expected to be announced today,” he told Skai TV. “Those who are not vaccinated are at risk,” he continued, adding that the specific strain is 50-60% more contagious.

“In order to get through the summer, we must be vaccinated,” he added.

An emergency meeting to discuss the spread of the Delta variant in the country will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday with Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, Infectious diseases expert Sotiris Tsiodras and the Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Akis Skertsos.

