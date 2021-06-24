priest-arrested-for-acid-attack-sent-to-psychiatric-hospital

Police officers are seen at the entrance of Petraki Monastery after a priest attacked with acid against seven bishops, in Athens, Greece, June 23, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

A priest arrested over an acid attack against 10 people on Wednesday was committed to the state psychiatric hospital on Thursday.

The man will remain in Dromokaitio mental health hospital under police guard pending a psychiatric evaluation, as authorities concluded that he is in no position to testify before a prosecutor.

The police case file has not been sent to the prosecutor’s office so no official charges have yet been filed.

The attack took place after the bishops had decided on disciplinary measures against the priest for alleged drug trafficking.

The bishops suffered injuries from a corrosive liquid on their face and hands and are being treated in hospitals.

Apart from the bishops, the suspect also injured a police officer who helped restrain him, as well as a lawyer and a presiding priest.