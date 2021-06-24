NEWS

Three men charged in Athens gang rape

An Athens prosecutor charged three Pakistani nationals Thursday with the rape of a 25-year-old pregnant woman early Wednesday morning.

A criminal charge of rape was also brought against a fourth person who is wanted by the authorities.

According to the case file, the defendants approached the girl early Wednesday and then convinced her to get into a taxi in which they traveled to a basement apartment in Agios Panteleimonas in central Athens, where they raped her.

The young woman managed to escape and reported the incident to local police, who arrested three of the four alleged rapists a few hours later.

Crime
