grandmother-asks-for-custody-of-baby-lydia

The mother of 20-year-old Caroline Crouch, who was murdered by her pilot husband, has asked for exclusive custody of her baby granddaughter Lydia.

The request was submitted Thursday by the family lawyer, Thanasis Harmanis, on behalf of the victim’s mother, who lives on the island of Alonissos.

“We requested that custody is granted to Caroline’s mother because it is the most suitable environment, as in Athens little Lydia will be the daughter of the murderer, while on Alonissos she will be the child who lost her mother,” Harmanis told reporters Thursday.

According to reports, the family of the accused, Babis Anagnostopoulos, have reportedly requested joint custody of the child and proposed that she lives half the time in Athens and the other half on Alonissos.

Last week Anagnostopoulos confessed to murdering Caroline at their home in the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera on May 11 and was remanded in custody last Friday after appearing before a prosecutor.