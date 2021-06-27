NEWS

Union defends health workers over vaccinations

union-defends-health-workers-over-vaccinations

The Public Hospital Workers Federation (POEDIN) has bemoaned that medical staff are being unfairly targeted with inaccuracies over its opposition to the mandatory vaccination of health and welfare workers. 

It said medical staff are participating massively in the vaccinations of their own volition. 

“It is the social group that has the vast majority of vaccinations, reaching 90%,” said the federation, adding that health professionals strictly observe personal protection measures and, if they fail to do so, are strictly disciplined by relevant bodies. 

It added that the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on their profession, noting that 27 colleagues have died due to the coronavirus and their death was not characterized as a work accident. 

“We are against the obligation to vaccinate health and welfare workers. Making it obligatory violates constitutional freedoms and individual rights,” it said.

Health Vaccine
