The number of new SARS-CoV-2 cases in Greece eased further to 375 on Saturday, from 395 a day ago, according to the latest information from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Authorities recorded 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, versus 21 on Friday, with the death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic reaching 12,646.

At the same time, there are 238 intubated patients in Intensive Care Units.