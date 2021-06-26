Teachers’ strike ruled illegal by court

An Athens lower court has ruled a work stoppage by secondary school teachers illegal and abusive, the Education Minister says.

The stoppage, from 11 am to 2 pm Monday, targeted the competitive examination for entry into the country’s 37 new “prototype” schools, which the leadership of the secondary public school teachers’ union OLME opposes.

“The Court ruled the OLME work stoppage illegal,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus tweeted. More than 8,000 children will be able to take the examination for entry into the Prototype Schools unimpeded. Good luck!” she added.

Earlier Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking to an audience of young people had criticized the “outdated union attitudes” and expressed the hope the court would rule in favor of the ministry.