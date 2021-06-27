Coronavirus: 236 new cases, 18 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 236 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 18 deaths.

There were 23,815 tests conducted, with 0.99% testing positive.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 231 early Sunday afternoon from 236 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 107 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki, with 19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 420,905 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,664 fatalities.