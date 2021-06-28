dendias-in-rome-for-meeting-of-global-coalition-to-defeat-daesh

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is in Rome on Monday to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS, organized by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

On the sidelines of this Ministerial meeting, Dndias is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Aureliu Ciocoi, as well as with the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon Zeina Akar and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.