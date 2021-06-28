priest-accused-in-acid-attack-against-bishops-given-more-time-to-testify

Α 37-year-old priest who was arrested over an attack against seven senior Greek bishops and three others with a caustic liquid on June 24 was given one more day to prepare his testimony on Monday.

The accused will be led before an investigative magistrate at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The extension was granted because his medical file had not been sent to the magistrate’s office.

The attack took place after the bishops had decided on disciplinary measures against the priest for alleged drug trafficking. The victims suffered injuries from a corrosive liquid on their face and hands and are being treated in hospitals.

The priest has been committed to the Dromokaitio mental health hospital under police guard pending a psychiatric evaluation.