NEWS

Priest accused in acid attack against bishops given more time to testify

priest-accused-in-acid-attack-against-bishops-given-more-time-to-testify
[Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]

Α 37-year-old priest who was arrested over an attack against seven senior Greek bishops and three others with a caustic liquid on June 24 was given one more day to prepare his testimony on Monday.

The accused will be led before an investigative magistrate at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The extension was granted because his medical file had not been sent to the magistrate’s office. 

The attack took place after the bishops had decided on disciplinary measures against the priest for alleged drug trafficking. The victims suffered injuries from a corrosive liquid on their face and hands and are being treated in hospitals.

The priest has been committed to the Dromokaitio mental health hospital under police guard pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Crime
READ MORE
animal-abusers-still-walking-away-scot-free-activists-say
NEWS

Animal abusers still walking away scot- free, activists say

[Intime News]
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into bus company fake certificate claims

[Intime News]
NEWS

Caroline Crouch’s parents get temporary custody of baby granddaughter

[ANA-MPA]
ILLICIT TRADE

Greek police arrest 2 trying to sell rare Roman-era statue

Police officers are seen at the entrance of Petraki Monastery after a priest attacked with acid against seven bishops, in Athens, Greece, June 23, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Bishops discharged from hospitals in capital

three-men-charged-in-athens-gang-rape
NEWS

Three men charged in Athens gang rape