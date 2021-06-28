rape-suspects-jailed-pending-trial

Two of the three men accused of the gang rape of a 25-year-old pregnant woman last Wednesday in Athens have been remanded in custody pending trial.

The investigator and the prosecutor in the case took the decision on Monday after hearing testimony from the two men.

A third man, accused of acting as a look out for the other two, was released on condition that he report every month to his local police station.

A criminal charge of rape was also brought against a fourth person who is wanted by the authorities.

It is understood that the men denied the charges of rape, claiming that the woman was never in their apartment. They have requested that DNA tests be taken.

According to the case file, the defendants approached the woman early Wednesday and then convinced her to get into a taxi in which they traveled to a basement apartment in Agios Panteleimonas in central Athens, where they raped her.

The three apprehended suspects are Pakistani nationals.

[AMNA]