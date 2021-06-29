acid-attack-priest-given-more-time-to-testify

Α 37-year-old priest who was arrested over an attack against seven senior Greek bishops and three others with a caustic liquid on June 24 was on Monday given one more day to prepare his defense.

The accused will appear before an investigative magistrate at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The extension was granted because his medical file had not been sent to the magistrate’s office.

The attack took place after the bishops had decided on disciplinary measures against the priest for alleged drug trafficking.

Apart from the bishops, the suspect also injured a police officer who helped restrain him, as well as a lawyer and a presiding priest. The victims suffered injuries from a corrosive liquid to their face and hands and are being treated in hospitals.

The priest has been committed to the Dromokaiteio Psychiatric Hospital under police guard pending a psychiatric evaluation.