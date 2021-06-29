NEWS

Acid attack priest given more time to testify

acid-attack-priest-given-more-time-to-testify
[InTime News]

Α 37-year-old priest who was arrested over an attack against seven senior Greek bishops and three others with a caustic liquid on June 24 was on Monday given one more day to prepare his defense.

The accused will appear before an investigative magistrate at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The extension was granted because his medical file had not been sent to the magistrate’s office. 

The attack took place after the bishops had decided on disciplinary measures against the priest for alleged drug trafficking.

Apart from the bishops, the suspect also injured a police officer who helped restrain him, as well as a lawyer and a presiding priest. The victims suffered injuries from a corrosive liquid to their face and hands and are being treated in hospitals.

The priest has been committed to the Dromokaiteio Psychiatric Hospital under police guard pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Crime
READ MORE
stolen-picasso-found-in-athens
CULTURE

Stolen Picasso found in Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Rape suspects jailed pending trial

[Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Priest accused in acid attack against bishops given more time to testify

animal-abusers-still-walking-away-scot-free-activists-say
NEWS

Animal abusers still walking away scot-free, activists say

[Intime News]
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into bus company fake certificate claims

[Intime News]
NEWS

Caroline Crouch’s parents get temporary custody of baby granddaughter