cash-incentive-spurs-18-25-year-olds-to-book-vaccines

The government’s announcement on Monday that it will offer a cash incentive for people in the 18-25 age group to get vaccinated against Covid-19 appears to be paying off.

According to a report by Skai TV on Tuesday, some 18,000 people in that age group booked an appointment for a shot on the emvolio.gov.gr on Monday alone, showing a remarkable rise from an average rate of around 8,000 to 9,000 appointments per day previously.

The so-called Freedom Pass being offered by the government will grant 18-25 year-olds who have been vaccinated or have booked an appointment to be vaccinated a stipend of 150 euros that can be used for culture and travel purposes. These include booking air or boat tickets and use at travel and car rental agencies, at cinemas, theaters, museums and archaeological sites, and also at camping sites and rooms to let.