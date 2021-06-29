vaccine-drive-seen-opening-up-to-younger-teens

A teenager reacts while receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus as Israel urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant, in Tel Aviv, on June 21. [Reuters]

The National Vaccination Committee is expected to recommend Covid-19 vaccines for younger teenagers, and especially those who are at risk, following its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

According to sources, the committee is seeking to provide the option of immunization to all teenagers aged 16 and 17 years old and to children aged 12 to 15 who have health problems and are at risk if they contract Covid-19.

These vaccinations will only be carried out with the consent of the minor’s parents or guardian, the same sources stressed.

The vaccination campaign recently opened up to the 18-25 age group, with the added incentive of a 150-euro stipend for spending on cultural and leisure activities.

Many countries have been vaccinating younger members of their populations in a bid to stem transmission of the novel coronavirus to older, more at-risk groups.