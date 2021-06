A 81-year-old woman charged with stealing a vial of Covid-19 vaccine in Thessaloniki in northern Greece has said she wanted to keep the medicine as “a souvenir” for her vaccination.

The vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was reported stolen from a vaccination center in the district of Evosmos on Tuesday morning.

The woman, who allegedly removed the vial after her vaccination, was arrested following an investigation into the theft.