experts-say-the-unvaccinated-should-get-tested-for-interregional-trips

The Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic recommended that people who are unvaccinated should present a negative PCR or rapid coronavirus test when they want to travel to another region.

Self-tests will not be accepted, the proposal states.

The committee estimates that as the summer season peaks in July and August, more people will travel to holiday destinations increasing the risks of contagion, which is why the measure was deemed necessary.

The experts also recommended that the new EU-wide travel pass – also known as Digital Green Certificate – should be used for domestic travel by ferry, air or rail. Travellers will have to present the QR code on their certificate during checks.

It is believed that this proposal will work in favor of vaccination as testing is costly. The government announcement will be made at the regular press briefing at 6 p.m.