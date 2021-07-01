NEWS

Greece updates rules for island travel

greece-updates-rules-for-island-travel
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greece has said that travelers to the Greek islands will as of July 5 need to display one of the following documents: a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, proof of recent recovery from the virus, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative rapid test conducted 42 hours before traveling.

Travelers who are 12 or older are advised to take a self-test before their return trip.

The measures were announced during a press conference by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias Thursday. 

He said officials were still reviewing the situation regarding cross-regional travel on the Greek mainland. 

The measures were announced after a meeting of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic.

On Thursday, Greece announced 761 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 423,185, with 12,710 dead.

A total of 189 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 2,689 have left ICU.

Travel Tourism Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

The Times: Germany seeks to ban British travelers from EU

entrance-to-greece-allowed-with-negative-rapid-test-age-requirement-for-children-s-testing-raised
NEWS

Entrance to Greece allowed with negative rapid test, age requirement for children’s testing raised

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]
NEWS

EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

greece-remains-on-uk-s-amber-list
NEWS

Greece remains on UK’s ‘amber list’

greece-starts-covid-certificate-pilot-run
NEWS

Greece starts Covid certificate pilot run

The much anticipated start to the tourist season has been pushed back to late March, while real tourist inflows are not expected to start until May. [EPA]
NEWS

EU executive urges reopening in summer to vaccinated tourists