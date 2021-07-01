greece-updates-rules-for-island-travel

Greece has said that travelers to the Greek islands will as of July 5 need to display one of the following documents: a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, proof of recent recovery from the virus, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative rapid test conducted 42 hours before traveling.

Travelers who are 12 or older are advised to take a self-test before their return trip.

The measures were announced during a press conference by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias Thursday.

He said officials were still reviewing the situation regarding cross-regional travel on the Greek mainland.

The measures were announced after a meeting of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic.

On Thursday, Greece announced 761 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 423,185, with 12,710 dead.

A total of 189 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 2,689 have left ICU.